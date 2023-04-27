Motorcyclist, 20s, killed in Cavan crash

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 08:49
Steven Heaney

A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cavan last night. 

Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision which happened at approximately 8pm on Wednesday on the R165 at Cornakill in Kingscourt, Cavan.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date. 

The R165 at Cornakill in Kingscourt is currently closed in both directions pending an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions have also been put in place.

Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R165 between Kingscourt and Cornakill between the hours of 6:30pm and 8:30pm on Wednesday have been asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information should contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Road traffic crashGardaiPlace: Cavan
