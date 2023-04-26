Third-level institutions  asked to record statistics on sexual violence

Third-level institutions have been asked to record statistics on sexual violence and report these findings to the Higher Education Authority (HEA) as part of a zero-tolerance approach to the problem.

The request forms part of a ‘good practice’ guidance document published by the Department of Further and Higher Education, which outlines several steps these institutions can take in ending sexual violence and harassment.

Instances of harassment, assault, and rape are to be collected by institutions following disclosers or formal reports made by students. The data collected would then be used to “enhance understanding of sexual harassment in higher education institutions, monitor trends over time, and inform policy and practice”.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said: “Addressing misogyny and sexism among young people is key to addressing the challenges we face as a society.”

At its core, this guide is another tool for in tackling sexual harassment and violence and developing that zero-tolerance culture.”

Director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland Orla O’Connor, who collaborated on the report, said the guide brings together expertise from a range of bodies including sexual violence services, women’s and student organisations, and An Garda Síochána.

“The result is a hands-on tool that centres victim survivors,” she added, saying it will support higher education institutions in developing a “much needed zero-tolerance culture.”

Director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland Orla O’Connor, who collaborated on the report, said the guide brings together expertise from a range of bodies including sexual violence services, women’s and student organisations, and An Garda Síochána. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The minister also recognised the responsibility educators hold in ensuring their students “are equipped to lead change more widely across society.” As part of this education, the report encourages higher education institutions to provide students with classes and workshops that promote a greater understanding of consent.

These student-facing activities aim to educate students on sexual violence prevention and equip them with the skills to identify and call out unacceptable behaviour.

These classes can also be used to inform victims of sexual violence and harassment of the supports that are available to them.

Significant progress has already been made on this issue, with Mr Harris stating that “in 2020, consent classes were taken up by 7,306 students. So far this year, 22,569 classes were taken up by students.”

The guidance document also calls for the creation of an easy-to-use system for students to disclose and report incidents. It notes students who disclose instances of sexual violence anonymously should not be pressured into making a formal report. However, it also stresses that they should not be prevented from doing so if they so wish.

Academic staff, student union officers, as well as staff across accommodation, security and HR should also receive disclosure training so they are aware of the supports and options available to students.

Seventeen new positions have been created within the department to aid in the implementation of these recommendations.