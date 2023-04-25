Motorists paying €175 to cover accidents caused by uninsured drivers 

Motorists have paid €175 each to cover incidents caused by uninsured drivers in the last five years.

There have been over 10,000 claims linked to uninsured drivers since 2018, according to new figures released by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI).

This included 4,605 claims in Dublin, 819 in Cork, and 617 in Limerick.

Per capita, Dublin, Louth, and Limerick had the highest number of claims in the last five years. Overall, the number of claims linked to uninsured drivers in Cork rose 7% last year while they rose 17% in Dublin.

MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald said: “The reality is that the cost of these accidents is borne by law-abiding motorists, who effectively have to subsidise these claims every time they renew their motor insurance.”

The group made up of all companies underwriting motor insurance in Ireland warned that the number of uninsured vehicles on Irish roads could pass 200,000 by the end of 2024 if “significant action” is not taken.

“In looking at the county figures for the most recent year, the number of claims received grew in 22 of the 26 counties in the Republic,” MIBI said.

“The largest percentage increases year on year were in Kilkenny (up 70%), Galway (up 59%), and Clare (up 52%). The greatest drop was in Mayo (down 21%), followed by Wexford (down 9%) and Westmeath (down 4%).”

MIBI said that over the five-year period, the number of claims dropped during the pandemic when fewer vehicles were on the roads. But, it said, this grew again “significantly” last year and it expects claims to rise further if more uninsured vehicles take to the roads.

In both 2018 and 2019, there were over 2,500 claims related to insured vehicles. This dropped to 2,021 in 2020 before falling dramatically to 1,486 in 2021. However, this rebounded last year, up 17% to 1,739.

188,000 uninsured private vehicles

It said that it published research earlier this year to show that there were already 188,000 uninsured private vehicles on the roads and no progress has been made with legislation that would deal with this issue since then.

The Road Traffic and Roads Bill would create a requirement for motor insurers to provide information to be contained in a database of all motor insurance policies in the State.

This is aimed at assisting in the identification of uninsured vehicles on the roads and detecting disqualified drivers who are continuing to drive.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “As the reduction in claims received by the MIBI over the course of the pandemic highlights, when there are fewer journeys undertaken by uninsured drivers the claims figures quickly drop.

“That is why we are so keen to see the urgent enactment of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill and then its full implementation once it becomes law. That is a potential game changer in the battle against illegal uninsured driving as it will allow the Gardaí to check if the driver is insured just by scanning the licence plate number.”

Mr Fitzgerald added that it should then become “extremely difficult” for uninsured drivers to avoid detection.

That bill is nearing its final stages in the Seanad before it can be fully signed into law. Ministers have said the Bill will represent an essential step in improving safety on Irish roads.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan recently told the Seanad: "Uninsured driving is a menace. Drivers who drive while uninsured are typically guilty of other road traffic offences and are a danger to the public. The cost of uninsured driving ultimately falls on law-abiding citizens through higher insurance premiums."