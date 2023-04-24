Irish doctor tells of 'nightmare' awaiting news on father's evacuation from Sudan

An Irish doctor who was born in Sudan has told of the frantic weekend she spent waiting for word of her father who was visiting the country.

Last week, clashes erupted across Africa's third-largest country amid an apparent power struggle between the two main factions of Sudan’s military regime - the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

More than 500 people, including dozens of civilians, have been killed since the fighting began.

Dr Aia Mohammed says that while her father was now safe in Djibouti, she knew of other Irish citizens who were trapped in Khartoum and desperately trying to to get out.

Her father, who is an obstetrician in Castlebar, had been visiting family for Ramadan and had been due to fly home on Saturday evening, but as the conflict escalated and the airport was bombed, he was trapped in Sudan

She said there was now great uncertainty as to how he would get back to Ireland.

Speaking this morning, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin confirmed that there were up to 150 Irish citizens in the northeastern African country as of Sunday morning.

Thus far, 50 have been evacuated from the country to Djibouti with the assistance of the Spanish and French Governments. Further evacuation operations are due to take place over the coming days.

Dr Mohammed said that she had been in constant contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and was told on Sunday at 8am that her father should make his way to the French embassy for evacuation.

This required transit through some of the most dangerous parts of the city, but he managed to get there. However, once there were 180 people inside the embassy the doors closed and people were locked out, she said.

“It was a nightmare.

“These are Irish citizens, they are all children of Ireland," Dr Mohammed told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne.

She said some of those seeking evacuation were advised to go to the Spanish ambassador’s residence but they did not know where it was.

“These people are there in the most precarious of positions” Dr Mohammed said.

She said the people should have been allowed into the embassy until there were more details of where to go next.

Dr Mohammed also spoke of another Irish citizen, a psychiatrist, who was visiting family in Sudan for Ramadan, with her two children aged one year and 11.

They fled Khartoum and went to a rural part where they could not be contacted to be given advice on evacuation measures. Dr Mohammed said that it was her understanding that the family were now trying to get out of Sudan by road.

“The situation is fluid, but 50 [Irish citizens] have been evacuated so far and more to come," Micheál Martin said on Morning Ireland.

"A consular team from Foreign Affairs have been on the ground in Djibouti since yesterday.

“Obviously this has to be done safely and we have to protect all of our citizens,” he said.