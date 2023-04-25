'This will be a very emotional day': Fresh inquests for Stardust dead begin on Tuesday

More than 42 years on from the Stardust fire, fresh inquests for the 48 people who died in the tragedy will begin on Tuesday in Dublin.

Families will meet at 9.30am at the Garden of Remembrance and then walk hand-in-hand, shoulder-to-shoulder to the Pillar Rooms at the Rotunda Hospital where the inquests will take place before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and an empanelled jury.

They had long campaigned for fresh inquiries into the deaths of their loved ones. In the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981, hundreds of young people were in attendance at a disco dancing competition in the Stardust club in Artane, north Dublin.

These fresh inquests were first ordered in September 2019, with the then-attorney general declaring there had been an “insufficiency of inquiry” at the original inquests and it would be in the public interest to hold new inquests.

The proceedings are set to begin with pen portraits delivered by family members regarding their deceased loved ones. Such pen portraits were used in the Hillsborough inquests, and led to moving and emotional scenes as these were read out in court.

Stardust families have said: “This will be a very emotional day for the families reading their pen portraits and also the families in attendance listening.”

Cause of fire

The cause of the fire will be one of the matters investigated at the inquests, which is expected to hear from about 350 witnesses.

In a document setting out the scope of the inquests, Dr Cullinane said: “There can be no doubt that [where and how the fire started] is a matter that needs to be re-investigated in these inquests.”

To this end, the coroner commissioned experts to examine the case and help to draw conclusions.

At the last pre-inquest hearing on Thursday, counsel for the majority of families asked the coroner that — once the witnesses begin their evidence — that they start with eyewitnesses there on the night of the fire. The coroner, however, has indicated she wanted to deal with preliminary matters such as the condition of the building and practices at it.

It is not yet clear what evidence will be heard first when the pen portraits conclude.

In a statement, families added: “We would also like to thank the Dublin GAA team, Christy Moore, Charlie and Claire Bird, the Bloody Sunday families, the Hillsborough Families, the public and everyone throughout the world for the huge support they have afforded us.”

They said they would continue to ask the public for its support throughout the inquest proceedings, which are expected to last about six months.