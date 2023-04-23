Bus services in Galway set to  rise by 50% under new plan

Bus services in Galway are set to increase by 50%, as the National Transport Authority unveiled its draft new bus network for the city under the area’s BusConnects programme.

The new routes will extend bus services to new areas, more routes with frequent services, an enhanced weekend timetable and a new 24-hour route.

Described as “one of the main pillars” of BusConnects Galway, the NTA said it wants to make it easier for people to get around by reducing congestion and making the city more attractive for people who live, work and visit Galway.

NTA deputy CEO Hugh Creegan said: “By giving the people of Galway a viable alternative to the car, we can encourage the shift towards more sustainable transport modes.

"With a new 24-hour bus route and a large increase in bus services in the city as well as Bearna and Oranmore, we can connect communities and help create a more sustainable city."

The rollout of the new routes in Galway follows the gradual expansion of new routes in Dublin as part of BusConnects, and controversy surrounding the proposals in Cork.

Late last month, the NTA insisted it could still deliver a faster and more reliable bus service in Cork city even with major changes made to its network of sustainable transport corridors (STC) proposed under the €600m public transport plan.

Increased transport access

In Galway, the NTA said that the new routes will result in more residents of the city and its suburbs having access to the public transport network with Upper Ballymoneen Road, the Coast Road between Galway city and Oranmore and Oranhill the areas to benefit.

It’ll mean that two thirds (67%) of people will be within 400 metres of a bus stop, up from 62% currently.

Furthermore, planners said that 38% more jobs would be within a half-hour's journey for the average resident compared to today.

The routes in the draft proposals would see more cross-city routes with Eyre Square as the main point of interchange. Commuters won’t have to pay extra to change between urban bus services within a 90-minute period.

The 24-hour service will serve from Knocknacarra through to the city centre to Doughiska and Parkmore while a further three routes would operate every 15 minutes or better.

Galway City Council CEO Brendan McGrath said: “As Galway city and its environs continue to grow, it is crucial that we put in place a public transport network that underpins a thriving city and accelerates our journey to a net-zero future.

“That’s why we’re delighted to support the NTA in the development of the draft new bus network for Galway. A 50% increase in bus services in Galway would incentivise people to make the move from the car to public transport.”

A public consultation on the draft network will run for six weeks. The redesign is set to be finalised in the coming months and the new network will be rolled out in 2025.