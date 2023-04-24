Families encouraged to apply for autism assistance dog

An autism support dog charity has reopened its application process for new assistance dogs — with some 400 families expected to apply for 35 dogs.

Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI), which receives no State funding, says it has been able to reopen its application process this year thanks to the generosity of donors and fundraisers.

It has now encouraged families to register their interest in an autism assistance dog before the May 9 deadline, with applications then set to open from May 25.

The dogs will be placed with selected families later this year and next year.

Debbie Carr said the placement of an AADI dog with her son, Aidan, has been transformative.

“Before we received Gandi, Aidan was on medication for years to help cope with the distress of sensory overload. Fast forward a year on and Aidan has a new life. It is like a miracle,” she said.

AADI’s client administration manager Fiona Murphy said those considering applying must meet certain criteria and must understand the commitment involved.

It is a big commitment taking on an autism support dog so it’s important that families have a realistic expectation of what’s involved, of what these dogs are trained to do, and not trained to do.

“They are not emotional support dogs. Their main function is safety. They act like an anchor for their child.”

And while AADI would like to place dogs with any family who needs them, she said because resources are limited, it can only place dogs with children who have a formal diagnosis of autism at the time of applying, who are aged between five and 12 at the time of applying, and who are considered a significant flight risk.

Information sessions

AADI plans to run three information sessions for families who register their interest attend by the May 9 deadline.

Two sessions will be conducted virtually, with one in-person session taking place in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork. It is likely the dogs will be allocated by lottery.

AADI, which runs its own breeding programme, says it takes two years and costs €25,000 to train each autism assistance dog — the costs cover the breeding programme, the puppy fostering period, and all the dogs’ food, equipment and veterinary requirements while with their foster families, before they embark on their intensive training.

The charity has about 60 assistance dogs placed with families. It also places ‘buddy dogs’ with clients to provide emotional support, and it has been running a successful ‘school support dog’ pilot programme in two secondary schools this year, with plans in the pipeline for expansion.

Full details on the registration for the autism assistance dog programme are available on AADI’s website.