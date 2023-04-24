Students encouraged to apply for grant scheme as applications open for this year

Up to 50,000 undergraduates could receive support under the Student Grant Scheme for the first time, according to the Minister for Further and Higher Education.

Simon Harris is encouraging students to apply for the student grant with applications for the 2023/23 academic year now open.

Changes to the SUSI grant introduced in Budget 2023 are due to take effect in September.

This includes a reduction in the contribution fee of €1,500 for families earning €55,240 to €62,000, as well as a reduction of €500 in the contribution fee for eligible households earning between €62,000 and €100,000.

Mr Harris said: “It is really important students and their families know they must apply for these important changes.”

I would encourage current undergraduate students, and those considering going to college in September, to go to susi.ie to apply for these new supports. I believe these changes will deliver much-needed assistance to students and families across the country.

Increases to the maintenance grants announced during the last benefit will also apply to students in the 2023/24 academic year.

From January 1, 2023, the Special and Band 1 maintenance grant rates increased by 14%, and all the other maintenance grant rates increased by 10%.

The increase in student earnings outside of term time from €4,500 to €6,552 will also come into effect for the 2023/24 academic year.

There will also be a reduction in the eligibility period from five years to three for second-chance mature students who did not complete a course and are returning to college to pursue an approved course at PLC, undergraduate, or postgraduate level.

Students planning on attending further or higher education in the next academic year, should log on to www.susi.ie and check out the 'Eligibility Indicator'.

Students do not need to have their Leaving Cert results or to have accepted a course to apply. Students are advised to apply early as a high number of applications is expected over the coming months.

SUSI aims to have a decision with as many applicants as possible before the start of the new academic year and applications received on or before the priority processing date will receive priority assessment.

The priority processing dates are June 8 for renewal applications and July 6 for new applications.