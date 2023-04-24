Development levies to be waived in bid to speed up housing supply 

Development levies to be waived in bid to speed up housing supply 

Mr O’Brien will also seek approval to offer a cost rental subvention scheme for developers between €120,000 and €150,000,  to “unlock” stalled developments for cost rental purposes. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is set to temporarily waive residential development levies to cut costs for developers in a bid to urgently increase housing supply.

The Irish Examiner understands the minister will bring a memo to Cabinet with three key changes to accelerate tackling the housing crisis.

Developers in cities could save thousands of euro as the tax they pay to local authorities will be waived for a period of time, potentially up to three years, senior Government sources indicated.

Conditions are expected to apply to the move such as commencements should begin this year with the development built within three years.

A senior source said this represents an “immediate way” to cut costs for developers, who claim building has become unviable due to the soaring cost of materials.

The levy applies to developers differs across the country. In Dublin City Council developers pay almost €114 per sq m for the development of a residential property.

The funds raised are used by local authorities to pay for public infrastructure such as footpaths.

It is understood the State will step in with funding as a result of the revenue lost because of the move.

Mr O’Brien will also seek approval to offer a cost rental subvention scheme for developers between €120,000 and €150,000,  to “unlock” stalled developments for cost rental purposes. 

The Government hopes this will see 4,000- 6,000 apartments and homes come on stream.

A third measure will see changes to the Croí Cónaithe fund, with grants of up to €50,000 for vacant properties and €70,000 for derelict homes.

More homes will also be eligible with properties built before 2007 instead of 1993 now included in the scheme.

Read More

Government accused of not 'doing the bare minimum' by spending its housing budget 

More in this section

Gardai appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager Gardai appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager
CC LEINSTER HOUSE New assisted-decision making laws hailed as 'radical change' 
Gerry Hutch court case Pressure on Government for external judge-led Gsoc probe
#HousingHousingconstructionPlace: IrelandPerson: Darragh O'BrienOrganisation: Department of HousingOrganisation: Dublin City Council
<p>Noel Hanna will be laid to rest this coming Saturday, April 29. Picture: noelhanna.com</p>

Climber who scaled Annapurna with Noel Hanna says he had suffered 'excessive exhaustion'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd