Cut in developers' costs and increased grants for house buyers proposed

Cabinet is set to sign off on new housing measures to speed up the completion of stalled developments and offer increased grants to prospective home buyers.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will propose three key changes to his colleagues, including cutting costs for developers.

The Croí Cónaithe scheme, which offers grants for vacant and derelict properties, will be expanded from next month to include homes built before 2007. Long-term rental properties will also now be eligible for grants.

At present, the scheme just applies to homes built before 1993 which are owner-occupied.

Grants are expected to increase from €30,000 to €50,000 for vacant properties, and from €50,000 to €70,000 for derelict properties.

Funding for the measures will come from the current housing budget however, it is understood Department of Housing officials may seek further spending from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Officials were working across the weekend to prepare the memo for Cabinet.

Help for developers

The cost rental subvention scheme will offer up to €150,000 to developers whose residential building has stalled for reasons such as the rising cost of materials.

They will also see development levies waived temporarily, which could save some developers up to €10,000. The levy is imposed by a local authority at the time of commencement and Government sources said this will see a “big cost” removed and is an “immediate” tool to speed up supply.

It is understood details are also being worked on that could see the Land Development Agency (LDA) receive a funding boost to accelerate the supply of affordable housing under Project Tosaigh. The LDA is tasked with unlocking land with planning permission that is not being developed by the private sector due to financing constraints. However, it is expected more detailed proposals will go before the cabinet committee on housing in the coming weeks.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland is short of 250,000 homes, which is contributing to inflated house prices and rents.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Fine Gael junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon said measures going to Cabinet on Tuesday will include improved finance around incentivising people with vacant and derelict buildings.

However, Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh dismissed what is being proposed as "clearly panic measures" and called for the reinstatement of the eviction ban.

We haven't seen the full details yet, and obviously we will evaluate it, but again we would call on the Government to reinstate the eviction ban to give time so people have somewhere to go.

"The Government still haven't answered the question of where will people go. People have been evicted in my constituency this week and they have nowhere to go," she said.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said her party has proposed the rent reduction bill, which would reduce rents to 25% of people's income, which she described as "a rational thing to do".