No date set for issuing of Leaving Cert results 

No date has yet been set for the issuing of this year’s Leaving Cert results despite warnings from students and colleges that another year of delays will put them under intense pressure.

Education Minister Norma Foley has not yet been advised of a date for when results will be issued to students who sit their State exams this summer.

The minister previously indicated results could be issued to students as late as September, and the higher education sector has also been advised results may not be issued until then.

This could be the fourth time in a row the Leaving Cert results will be delayed, having been delayed due to covid disruption and other factors in recent years.

College authorities have warned increased retention problems can be directly linked to the late entry into higher education for Leaving Cert students in recent years, the “squeezing” of the first-year experience, and the inability to ease the transition through appropriate induction activities.

Student representatives have also warned delayed results force students to seek accommodation at very short notice in an already tight market.

There were a number of factors that affected the timing of both Junior and Leaving Cert results in 2022, according to Ms Foley.

Challenge in recruiting examiners

In a recent parliamentary question, she said this included a challenge in recruiting examiners, the deferred Leaving Cert exams for students who experienced illness or bereavement, and the implementation of a post-marking adjustment.

“The State Examinations Commission [SEC], which has responsibility for the operation, delivery, and development of the State examinations, has not confirmed a date on which the Leaving Certificate 2023 results will be issued,” she said.

“However, both the SEC and my department are acutely aware of the importance for students of this and they continue to work closely together to ensure that the results for Leaving Certificate 2023 are delivered in as timely a manner as possible.”

Last year, a shortage of examiners was seen as a major contributor to the late issuing of results for the State exams.

In a bid to sign up more examiners this year, pay has been boosted, with Leaving Cert examiners expected to earn up to €10,844 depending on the subject marked.

Meanwhile, there will be no “cliff edge” again for this year’s students in relation to grades, the minister has pledged.

Adjustments will be made to the assessment arrangements to take account of the disruption to students’ learning during the covid pandemic.

Last year’s results were boosted following a commitment made by the minister that the class of 2022 would be no lower, on average, than the class of 2021.

Leaving Cert results in recent years have seen massive grade inflation, however, this began to slow in 2022.