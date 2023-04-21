Public servants advised to remove TikTok from work devices

Public servants have been advised to remove video-sharing platform TikTok from work devices.

The guidance came to all government departments yesterday from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) after weeks of scrutiny around the app's collection of data.

Chinese-owned TikTok has come under fire in the US, Europe and Asia, where a growing number of governments have banned the app from devices used for official business over worries it poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy or could be used to push pro-Beijing narratives and misinformation.

There is no evidence to suggest this has happened or that TikTok has handed user data to the Chinese government, as some of its critics have argued it could do.

While the guidance is understood not to name TikTok directly, several government sources said that the document has been read as pointing towards the removal of the app.

It is understood that the guidance says that there is "no business case" for the use of apps such as TikTok.