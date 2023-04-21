Public servants advised to remove TikTok from work devices

Public servants advised to remove TikTok from work devices

Chinese-owned TikTok has come under fire in the US, Europe and Asia, where a growing number of governments have banned the app from devices used for official business over worries it poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy

Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 12:07
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Public servants have been advised to remove video-sharing platform TikTok from work devices.

The guidance came to all government departments yesterday from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) after weeks of scrutiny around the app's collection of data.

Chinese-owned TikTok has come under fire in the US, Europe and Asia, where a growing number of governments have banned the app from devices used for official business over worries it poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy or could be used to push pro-Beijing narratives and misinformation.

There is no evidence to suggest this has happened or that TikTok has handed user data to the Chinese government, as some of its critics have argued it could do.

While the guidance is understood not to name TikTok directly, several government sources said that the document has been read as pointing towards the removal of the app.

It is understood that the guidance says that there is "no business case" for the use of apps such as TikTok.

Read More

Cybersecurity expert urges Government to ban staff from using TikTok

More in this section

Garda Checkpoint Over 60 motorists caught speeding in first hours of National Slow Down Day
Flávia Gouveia wins Journalist of the Year at Student Media Awards Flávia Gouveia wins Journalist of the Year at Student Media Awards
Police officer shot in Omagh John Caldwell released from hospital after being shot by dissidents
Organisation: TikTokOrganisation: National Cyber Security Centre
<p>Shelton Abbey in Co Wicklow is one of two open prisons in the State. </p>

Nearly 80 criminals have absconded from country's 'open' prisons 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd