Noeline Blackwell to step down as CEO of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Noeline Blackwell is to step down as CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) later this year.

Ms Blackwell, who has been the organisation’s CEO since March 2016, plans to retire from the role in Autumn.

“Leading the DRCC executive has allowed me to be part of a movement to effect substantial positive change for those who experience sexual violence, or who are at risk of it.

"I have been lucky to work with dedicated board members, staff and volunteers, who are unstinting in their support for victims and survivors.

"I have also been able to engage with those directly affected by sexual violence — it has been a great honour to learn from their experience and to help address the issues they identify,” Ms Blackwell said.

Noeline Blackwell. Picture: Maxwells Dublin

“After seven years in the role, and as Dublin Rape Crisis Centre begins the implementation of a new strategic plan, I believe that it’s the right time for me to step down and to allow others to shape the next stage of the organisation’s development,” she added.

A solicitor who studied at UCD, Ms Blackwell was previously the director general of the Free Legal Advice Centres and managing solicitor at a Dublin general law practice.

Speaking on behalf of the board, DRCC chairperson Ann Marie Gill said: “I want to thank Noeline for her expert and professional leadership and advocacy for the rights of victims and survivors of sexual violence throughout her time with us. We are sincerely grateful for her leadership and her dedication to the work of the organisation.

"Noeline has brought issues facing survivors of sexual violence to public attention and contributed significantly to law and policy reform in this area. "In particular, she has championed the need to bring about a better popular understanding of consent as a way to prevent sexual violence.”

The DRCC's Board of Directors will now launch a search for Ms Blackwell's successor.