'Significant' increase in STI rates since end of covid restrictions

Ireland has seen a "significant" increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) since covid-19 restrictions ended, the HSE has said, with chlamydia and gonorrhoea the most notable.

Two fifths of all STIs notified in 2022 were in people aged under 25 years of age, with 17,862 total cases recorded last year.

The trend is continuing in 2023, as preliminary data shows an increase in notifications for chlamydia and gonorrhoea when compared to the first 15 weeks of 2022.

It comes as last week, more than 700 cases were recorded across a seven day period by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Some key findings by the HSE and Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that last year:

Gonorrhoea rates increased by 45% and chlamydia by 20%, whereas early infectious syphilis (EIS) rates remained relatively stable;

The most common STIs reported in 2022 were chlamydia (n=10,955), gonorrhoea (n=4,075) and HSV (n=1,619)'

The groups most affected by STIs were young people aged (15 to 24 years), and gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM);

STI notification rates in Ireland for 2022 have increased when compared to 2021, 2020 and the pre-pandemic year 2019. So far in 2023, there has been a 180% increase in the rate of gonorrhoea, while chlamydia and HIV have both seen increases of more than 50% on this time last year.

Since 2019:

The STI notification rate in females aged 15-19 years decreased by 6%: chlamydia notification rate decreased by 8%; gonorrhoea notification rate increased by 23%;

The STI notification rate in females aged 20-24 years increased by 34%; chlamydia notification rate increased by 35%; gonorrhoea notification rate increased by 75%;

The STI notification rate in males aged 15-19 years increased by 8%; chlamydia notification rate decreased by 11%; gonorrhoea notification rate increased by 44%;

The STI notification rate in males aged 20-24 years increased by 17%; chlamydia notification rate increased by 6%; gonorrhoea notification rate increased by 56%.

The HPSC has said there was no definitive answer as to why STIs have "increased significantly", but it is likely to be due "to a combination of factors".

These include the lifting of covid-19 restriction and also the significant improvement in access to testing, with all people aged 17 or older able to order a free home STI testing kit online.

HSE sexual health and crisis pregnancy programme medical director/clinical lead in sexual health Professor Fiona Lyons said: “The HSE home testing service has really improved access to testing no matter where people live.

"It is convenient to use and is proving very popular with the public. This has led to an increase in detection of STIs, and we estimate now that more than one third of all chlamydia cases and nearly a quarter of gonorrhoea cases were detected via this testing service in 2022."

HPSC specialist in public health medicine Dr Derval Igoe added: "Consistent condom use, particularly when changing partners, is key for prevention. So too is availing of testing following unprotected sex, which helps in early detection and treatment and prevents passing on infection to others."