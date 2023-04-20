One third of students have 'serious financial problems' - new report

One-third of students in universities and colleges have said they have “serious” financial problems, according to a new survey by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

Accommodation is the largest single expenditure, which accounts for around 35% of all expenditure, and the average spend on accommodation was €469.

Over 21,000 students attending higher education institutions were surveyed as part of the report.

The number of students facing financial problems is up 7% on the last Eurostudent survey from 2019 (33% compared to 2016%.)

Other findings of the report included:

Overall, approximately 32 percent of all students indicated that they have a disability, compared with 25 percent in the previous Eurostudent report.

A higher level of disability is noted for full-time students than part-time students.

The most commonly reported disability is mental health problems.

The overall average monthly income for all students was €1,122, while the overall average monthly expenditure for all students was €1,340.

Approximately 28% of students reported that the pandemic had no effect on their motivation; whereas 59% of students reported that the pandemic had a negative impact and only 13% report that it had a positive impact.

Students are still facing discrimination across Irish universities, with around 35% of female students at some point being treated as less smart or less capable than others because of who they are, in contrast tp only 25% of male students have experienced the same.

Approximately 32% of female students report that they have experienced sexual harassment at some point, compared with 14% of male students.

Female students are more likely to feel unsafe or very unsafe walking alone in their neighbourhood and on campus compared to their male counterparts.

Dr. Vivienne Patterson, Head of Skills, Engagement and Statistics said: "The release of today’s Eurostudent 8 report enables the student voice on finances, accommodation, workload and well-being to be heard.

This report gives timely and crucial insights into the profile and well-being of our students, including their financial wellbeing, mental health, and the legacy left by Covid-19 on students’ sense of belonging within their higher education institutions.

"We would like to thank all those students who participated in the survey, enabling institutions and policy makers to develop a deeper awareness of the challenges faced by today’s students, and to ensure that critical supports are in place and deployed effectively."