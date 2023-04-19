Skeletal remains discovered at Dublin building site

Gardaí are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered at a building site in Dublin on Wednesday morning.
The area, in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, has now been sealed off for a technical examination.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and requested to attend the scene.
The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation.
It is understood that the remains appear to be historic in nature and are not believed to be related to any ongoing investigations.