Skeletal remains discovered at Dublin building site

Skeletal remains discovered at Dublin building site

The Office of the State Pathologist has been requested to attend the scene.

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 20:39
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered at a building site in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The area, in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, has now been sealed off for a technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and requested to attend the scene.

The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that the remains appear to be historic in nature and are not believed to be related to any ongoing investigations.

Read More

Irish residents may receive emergency text alert from Britain

More in this section

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary ‘Time to get show on the road’: Clinton criticises suspension of NI institutions
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary Restoring powersharing the ‘right thing’ to do for the Union, Sunak insists
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary Clinton hails ‘extraordinary’ Good Friday Agreement anniversary conference
skeletal remainsPlace: DublinOrganisation: Office of the State Pathologist
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary

NI leadership that defies historical expectations is still needed – Varadkar

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd