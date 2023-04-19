IFPA claims three-day abortion wait is 'unreasonable and paternalistic' 

An “overwhelming majority” of women already knew they wanted an abortion when they accessed services, making the three-day waiting period unreasonable and paternalistic, the Irish Family Planning Association has claimed.

New data based on analysis of 484 women’s cases indicates almost all went ahead with a termination but many were “unhappy” at delays.

IFPA medical director Dr Caitríona Henchion said: “459 of our clients who attended for early abortion care were eligible for abortion. We do not know the outcomes for 12 clients, as they made no further contact after their initial consultation.

“Of the remaining 447 clients for whom the outcome is known, 97.5% accessed abortion care after the mandatory three-day wait.”

She added: “Clearly, if not just the majority but an overwhelming majority of women are actually decided already, then imposing a mandatory delay on all women does not seem reasonable or necessary.”

Among the 447 women, some 87% received their care from the IFPA and 10.5% were referred to a hospital.

“Our records for 2021 indicate that 2.5% of our clients continued their pregnancies,” she said. These findings reflect what she sees in the clinics.

“There is nothing in our data to indicate that the three-day wait, required by law, influences their decision,” she said.

She described situations where a woman might end up waiting longer than three days, even up to a week due to weekends or bank holiday weekends, especially over the Christmas period.

“In a small number of cases, that can actually put somebody over the gestational limit, it can actually put them over 12 weeks," Dr Henchion said.

"Especially because in those later gestational situations, we would be trying to liaise with a hospital and get a hospital appointment.”

She said experienced doctors would always advise patients to take time around any medical procedure.

“But it is inappropriate and paternalistic to impose a waiting period on every person who seeks abortion care,” she said.

A review of how the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 is functioning is currently with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Dr Henchion said: “We hope that the review process will result in the removal of barriers to timely access to abortion, including the medically unnecessary and arduous waiting period.”