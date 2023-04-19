Almost one in five women have experienced rape, CSO figures show

Almost one in five women and 3% of men have experienced non-consensual sexual intercourse, shocking new findings around sexual violence from the Central Statistics Office show.

The National Women’s Council said they are “dismayed but not surprised”, saying the survey shows “one in two women will experience sexual violence during their lifetime and one in five will experience non-consensual sexual intercourse, which is rape".

The survey also shows one in five adults experienced unwanted sexual violence as a child in a range of experiences including sexual intercourse or being exposed to someone masturbating.

Younger people are more likely to have experienced sexual violence with 52% of those aged 18 to 34 saying this — compared to 27% of over-65s.

Among other worrying findings are 52% of women have experienced sexual violence and just over half, 53%, have talked about this with a person or organisation.

While 28% of men have experienced sexual violence, just only one in three have talked about this.

Some 80% of people aged 25 to 54 knew the person who had harmed them as did 72% of over-65s.

CSO Senior Statistician for Social Analysis Keith McSweeney said these figures are now "the baseline" for policy-makers.

“It’s been 20 years since we had data for Ireland in this area,” he said adding it is not possible to make direct comparisons with the 2002 SAVI report.

“There is a very significant ‘apples and oranges ‘ effect here,” he said. This includes "the different awareness levels across time", he added.

"So unfortunately we can’t comment here on whether prevalence has changed or not,” he said.

'Heaslth scourge'

Professor Hannah McGee, who was lead author on the SAVI report, welcomed the new survey.

“Sexual violence is a major population health scourge, as well as a crime, and so regular CSO updates will be important to assess progress on State investment in its elimination,” she said.

Sexual Violence Centre Cork director Mary Crilly welcomed the survey, but said the findings are “very disappointing” for society.

“Sexual violence is about power and control,” she said.

“It is so hard for people to report it, because it (the perpetrator) is a brother, a friend, someone they are in college with or which is worse we are very often dealing with young girls and young boys who are in school with the perpetrator.”

She called for change in the legal system and stronger penalties, saying some people feel they can get away with abusing people close to them.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said data available up to now did not reflect the true extent of the problem.

“I want to thank those who engaged with the CSO, and in particular the approximately 500 people who disclosed for the first time that they had been subjected to sexual violence,” he said.

The CSO will produce five further reports detailing gender, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status.

Support is available: National Sexual Violence Helpline (men and women) 1800 778 888 Sexual Violence Centre Cork 1800 496 496