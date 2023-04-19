Whole generation of young people at risk from vaping, health experts warn

Health experts have warned of serious risks associated with vaping and said greater regulation is required to control the growing problem.

Senior figures at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) have said greater understanding is needed about the consequences of vaping and warned that delays in grasping the seriousness of the health risks will affect a whole generation of young people.

They said it may be still another decade before the country sees the real impact on young people who are now vaping.

The RCSI's MyHealth series has looked at the long-term side effects of vaping and how it poses a serious threat to the health of users.

Head of the School of Medicine at RCSI and principal investigator in respiratory health, Professor Gerry McElvaney, said:

It took too long for us to understand the damage caused by tobacco and we cannot afford to do the same with vaping.”

He called for tighter regulations to support people to quit smoking, alerting them of the risks associated with the direct inhalation of the chemicals in vapes and the effect it has on the lungs.

"We know that many people who vape are using it as a way of giving up smoking but there is no evidence to say it is safe and alarmingly, there is mounting evidence that it is very dangerous," Prof McElvaney added.

“What’s even more concerning is that we know that there are young people vaping who have never smoked tobacco.”

On the ill effects of vaping, Professor McElvaney said there is reason to believe that it causes notable cardiovascular and respiratory damage, whilst also capable of affecting brain development in young people.

Link to asthma

He said vaping “exacerbates asthma and can actually precipitate asthma in a person who did not have it previously”.

Head of Department, Department of Chemistry, RCSI, Professor Donal O’Shea outlined the marketing techniques used to sell vapes to the younger generation, saying: “Older people might enjoy the menthol flavour whereas fruit and sweet flavours can be more attractive to younger people.”

The health effects of inhaling these harmful chemicals and additives found in vapes are “unknown”, he said.

Honorary lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, Dr Dan Wu, said that peer pressure may often play a starring role in encouraging young people to pick up vaping.

It’s very important that we find ways of educating young people about the great risk they are taking when they vape."

The RCSI MyHealth episode, chaired by Professor Anne Hickey, RCSI School of Population Health, addresses three questions involving vaping.

The questions cover all aspects of the vaping phenomenon, including: “What is known about it, why it’s so popular with young people, and what research and science are revealing about the long-term effects of vaping.”

The report, entitled Vaping — What Does the Science Tell Us? is available here or can be found by searching for RCSI MyHealth on any podcast platform.