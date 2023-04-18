'Significant anxiety' over rollout of public funding for IVF

IVF patients are experiencing 'significant anxiety' and uncertainty around the Government's rollout of public funding for treatment, a new study has found.

The plan for publicly funded IVF was announced in Budget 2023, with €10m being allocated by the then-Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

However, since then, there has been a lack of clarity as to how the plan will be implemented which is causing fertility patients serious concerns, the survey found.

Data from a new study shows that:

96% of respondents are concerned about access to IVF treatment in an area convenient for them to travel to

85% are concerned about how many IVF cycles will be covered under public funding

83% of respondents are concerned about whether age limits would apply

53% expressed concern about possible restrictions due to Body Mass Index (BMI)

42% are concerned if LGBTQI+ individuals/couples will be able to avail of treatment

41% expressed concern about whether single women will be able to avail of treatment with donor sperm

The survey was carried out in March 2023 among 1,088 respondents, who are a combination of current/past fertility patients and those who have not received treatment to date.

Of those surveyed, 67% had undergone fertility treatment previously.

Among that group, 54% of respondents said they would consider delaying further treatment until public funding is rolled out.

The remaining 46% said they would not delay further treatment even if funding came through this year.

The survey results were published on Tuesday morning by Sims IVF.

Their group clinic director, Mikey O'Brien, said: "The results of this survey echo the concerns we are hearing from patients in our clinics on a daily basis. There is great deal of uncertainty around the rollout of funding for IVF and potential patients are concerned about if, when and how this public funding model will be implemented.

"One response that stuck out around eligibility was: ‘Please make funding available to all, regardless of above criteria (age, BMI, previous treatment etc). It is already a heartbreaking and highly stressful situation that no one wants to be in, without adding extra conditions that have to be met. Just please help people to create their little family.’"

Senator Mary Seery Kearney added: "The results of the survey demonstrate a significant level of anxiety amongst those in need of IVF.

It is important that there is meaningful engagement by the Minister for Health and representative groups to reassure them that the eligibility and access to funding will be broad and inclusive.

"The minister has consistently stated that funding must be preceded by the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill coming into law, this has been paused at committee stage for over a year now, and so it must advance through the Houses of the Oireachtas as a matter of urgency.”