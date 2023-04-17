'Live cockroach infestation' and 'rodent droppings' found during food safety inspections

Food safety inspectors observed a "live cockroach infestation" and "rodent droppings" during inspections in March.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a total of 11 enforcement orders last month.

Johnson Best Food African Take Away, located in 86 Summerhill, Dublin 1, was issued a closure order in March after noting "adequate procedures were not in place to control pests" and a lack of hand washing facilities in the kitchen.

The report noted "a live cockroach infestation was observed in the kitchen" during the investigation.

"The live cockroach infestation poses a risk of food and food contact surfaces becoming contaminated with pathogenic bacteria which may render foodstuffs unsafe resulting in a risk to health," the report stated.

The takeaway was also issued with a prohibition order, due to the provision of food that "is not used for human consumption" and "is restricted or prohibited from being placed on the market".

The report noted that all meat and fish products were stored in an external freezer with "no labelling or traceability provided".

The report discovered one small and one large bag of unidentifiable meat, alongside six bags of fish heads and one bag of gizzards, all stored together in the freezer.

The takeaway closed on March 13, re-opening on April 6.

Rodent droppings

Another location issued a closure order was Portarlington RFC located in Lea Road, Portarlington, Laois, which was forced to shut its doors following the presence of "rodent droppings in the cup/mug/beverage cupboard" at the time of inspection.

The club was instructed to close its doors on March 30 and has not since re-opened.

The report issued by the FSAI describes "a considerable amount of rodent droppings were noted underneath the fridge in the kitchen at the time of inspection", which they noted posed a threat for the exposure of bacteria to the food, which would "likely to render the food unfit for human consumption".

Rotten meat

Mullingar Farm Meats, located in Unit 9, Cookstown Business Centre, Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, were also issued a closure order due to having "meat considered unfit for human consumption due to putrefaction/decay and or exceedance of use-by dates" stored at the establishment.

The report said: "Only food that is safe for human consumption should be placed on the market".

The FSAI also noted a lack of hygiene regulations where "meat was left on and in the mincing machine from a previous days production" observed during the investigation. The business was closed on March 22 and has not since re-opened.

FSAI advice

Chief Executive, FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne said a number of businesses failed to follow basic food safety legislation over the month of March.

“Food law requires all food businesses to be notified to the relevant inspection authority prior to operating. This requirement ensures that food businesses are registered and/or approved to ensure food safety and protect consumer health."

"Consumers have a right to safe food and the food business owner is legally responsible for ensuring that the food they produce is safe to eat.

"All food businesses must follow food safety regulations and there are no exceptions. If a food business is unsure about their legal requirements, they should consult their Environmental Health Officer, veterinary inspector or contact the FSAI Advice Line,” said Dr Byrne.