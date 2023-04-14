Joe Biden breaks down in tears after meeting priest who gave son Beau the last rites

US president Joe Biden broke down in tears on the final day of his Ireland tour after an emotional unplanned meeting with a priest who gave the last rites to his son.

The Parish priest of Knock, Fr Richard Gibbons, told the BBC the chaplain who performed the last rites sacrament on Mr Biden’s son, Beau, now works at the Knock shrine in Co Mayo where the president paid a visit on Friday.

Fr Frank O’Grady performed the ceremony for Beau Biden before he died of brain cancer in 2015.

After Mr Biden’s tour of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock – a Catholic pilgrimage site – Fr Gibbons told the broadcaster: “He spoke about his family and his connection with his faith, and also about his son Beau who died.

“And it just so happened, and this was kind of spontaneous, it just so happened that we have, working at the shrine here, the chaplain who gives the last rites of the last anointing to his son in the United States.

Just extraordinary, and I didn’t even know that, I didn’t know that until the president arrived."

Fr Gibbons said Mr Biden wanted to meet Fr O’Grady “straight away” – describing it as an emotional moment for the president.

He told the BBC: “He laughed, he cried, it just kind of hit the man, you could just see how deeply it all felt and meant to him.

“It was an extraordinary afternoon. I won’t forget it, I can tell you that it was quite something else.”

Joe Biden had already planned to honour his son's memory during his visit to Mayo with a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar.

In 2017, two years after Beau passed away, President Biden travelled to the Mayo town to turn the sod on the site for the new hospice complex.

At the time he described the ceremony as “a deeply moving experience”.

And in a video message to the hospice on its official opening of the €6.3m palliative centre two years ago, Mr Biden congratulated its founders.

“I know this special place will bring comfort to the proud people of Co Mayo and Roscommon, and for me, it’ll always have a special place in my heart,” he said.

He thanked the hospice promoters for honouring his son.

“The fact that you have etched Beau’s name in memory into the tapestry of this hospice is something my family and I, and his children in particular, will never, ever forget”.

Beau Biden, who followed his father into politics died of brain cancer less than two years after he was diagnosed.

He served two terms as Delaware attorney general before declaring a run for governor, and many saw in him the same aspirations that brought his father to the vice presidency after several unsuccessful presidential bids.

Beau served a year-long deployment in Iraq and was awarded a Bronze Star.

But in 2010, at age 41, he suffered a stroke, then was diagnosed with brain cancer three years later.