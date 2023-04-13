Joe Biden: People know they can count on Ireland for hope

People around the world know that they can count on Ireland for hope, US president Joe Biden has said.

Mr Biden was speaking at a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle.

Quoting Seamus Heaney, Mr Biden said that those in the room should work to "reach that further shore". He noted how his great-grandfather had written more than 100 poems, each of which focused on his ancestral homeland of Ireland.

Mr Biden repeated his belief that the word dignity is used by Irish people more than any other race.

"Whether you've faced famine, hardship, or sorrow, together you've always prevailed.

"Together we work to become more peaceful, more equal, more diverse, more unifying. And I think more each other day, wherever there's a yearning for freedom, a struggle for change, a cry for justice, people around the world will begin to count on Ireland."

He said there is "nothing Ireland and the United States can't achieve together".

Mr Biden paid tribute to former taoiseach Enda Kenny, who he said had told president Barack Obama to "let the boy come home" when Mr Biden was serving as US vice president.

"Thank you for doing that, pal," Mr Biden said.

US president Joe Biden speaking at the banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle today, Thursday. Picture: Patrick Semansky/AP

The banquet saw politicians joined by civic leaders and figures from sports and arts. Ireland football manager Stephen Kenny joined GAA pundit Joe Brolly, whose wife Laurita Blewitt is a distant cousin of Mr Biden, and another cousin, rugby star Rob Kearney.

Invited guests, across the Irish and US side, included current and retired senior political representatives, and public servants.

The menu had what organisers called a "particular focus on showcasing in-season Irish produce during the evening".

It consisted of a seafood starter with Lambay Island crab cake, a roast lamb main course, and pear and maple tart for dessert.

Guests were treated to music from Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Cormac Begley, Lisa Hannigan, and Loah.

During his speech, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that both countries are at their best "when they cherish everyone equally".

Mr Varadkar said that "our countries share a similar past and philosophy".

"We are joined by bonds of kinship as well as of friendship. But most importantly, we share the same vision about the future and what can be achieved.

"Throughout our histories our countries have been at their best when we have lived up to the promise of those early dreamers. When we cherish all of our children – all of our people equally - regardless of gender, age, race or religion. When we welcome new arrivals with a céad míle fáilte, and open our hearts as well as our homes."