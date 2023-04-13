Closed roads, sealed bins, but an open Leinster House pub for Biden's visit

Today's visit by US president Joe Biden may see roads closed, bins sealed, and other facilities disrupted, but one fixture in Leinster House will remain firmly open — the pub.

On Thursday, Mr Biden will first travel to Áras an Uachtaráin where he will meet President Michael D Higgins, take part in a tree-planting ceremony, and ring the Peace Bell.

Then, he will travel to Farmleigh House where he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before going on to Leinster House where he will address the Oireachtas at 3.45pm, becoming the fourth US president to do so.

Historic address

With restricted access in place, the majority of facilities at Leinster House will be closed ahead of Mr Biden’s historic address to both Houses of the Oireachtas.

The one notable exception will be the members’ bar. TDs will be able to enjoy a drink before and after Mr Biden’s historic speech, though the restaurant and public bar will close.

The visit will mean several disruptions in Dublin city centre with eight roads, including Kildare St and Merrion St, closed until Thursday evening.

Bins in Dublin city centre and along Mr Biden’s travel route have been covered and sealed by Dublin City Council following a request from gardaí while parking will be prohibited on some 50 streets until Saturday.

Similarly, access to Leinster House by car will be prohibited on Thursday. All cars had to be removed by 7pm on Wednesday.

Ministers were told that no parking would be available on either side of Leinster House but that they could park in the Department of the Taoiseach while ministers of state were told they would have to make do with the Agriculture House car park.

All attendees at Mr Biden’s address to the Oireachtas were requested to take an antigen test within 24 hours of the address and asked not to attend if feeling unwell.

Former taoisigh and other former members of the Oireachtas are expected to witness the address before Mr Biden attends a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday evening.

The historic visit has resulted in a major security operation across Louth, Dublin, and Mayo with several road closures, prohibited access, and delays expected in affected locations.

Earlsfort Terrace, where the president is staying in the Conrad Hotel, is closed to traffic until Saturday while Phoenix Park will be closed to all ahead of his visit to Áras an Uachtaráin and will remain so until 5pm on Thursday.

Mayo visit

On Friday afternoon, Mr Biden will be flown to Mayo from Dublin Airport, with those travelling in the area being urged to allow for potential delays.

In Mayo, he will visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Knock as well as North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s Family History Research Unit before delivering a public speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina.

Access to Ballina will be restricted from 10am on Friday to local residents and business workers only until after the speech while between 12pm and 5pm, traffic restrictions will be in place at certain times in Castlebar and on roads near Charlestown and Claremorris.