Referee allegedly kicked during game treated in hospital for suspected broken ribs

A referee who was allegedly kicked while officiating a football match in Louth last week was treated in hospital for suspected broken ribs, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The incident happened on April 6 at 9.40pm during a match between Bay FC of Dundalk and Sporting BJD FC of Ballyjamesduff in Division One of the North East Football League (NEFL) in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.

The game was abandoned with five minutes still left in normal time. Senior sources have confirmed that the referee was later taken to hospital suffering from suspected broken ribs and is now at home recovering.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show a man running onto the pitch before raising his leg towards the referee who fell to the ground. Gardaí have since launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made.

In a statement the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said it is “aware of a serious incident involving a referee during a recent match in the North Eastern Football League.

“The FAI condemns any act or threat of violence against referees and employs a zero-tolerance policy with regards to such unacceptable behaviour.

“This matter will be dealt with in accordance with relevant FAI Regulations, which include serious sanctions that can be enforced on any person who is found to have assaulted a referee."

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “There is no place in Irish football for anyone found guilty of assaulting a referee. I have reached out to the referee involved in the incident in the NEFL and assured him both of our full support and our determination that this matter is dealt with appropriately in conjunction with the NEFL and our strict disciplinary procedure.

The FAI is fully committed to our #NoRefNoGame campaign, and we will not compromise on the treatment of referees under any circumstances.

The NEFL Committee posted a statement online after the incident saying it has “been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division 1 league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85mins.

“The scoreline at the time of abandonment was 1-0 in favour of Bay," they said. “Following anticipated receipt of reports on the match, the NEFL Committee shall conduct an investigation in accordance with rules governing same”.

Bay FC and Sporting BJD FC have been contacted by the Irish Examiner.