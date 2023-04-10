Survey finds more than half of Irish adults feel overwhelmed by factors outside their control

Over half of Irish adults often feel overwhelmed by factors beyond their control with over one in five experiencing high stress levels in the last week, a new survey has found.

However, 62% of Irish adults often experience “joy and elation”, the survey of 2,000 adults by Axa Ireland as part of surveys in 16 countries with 30,000 people, also found.

Loneliness was among the challenges highlighted by Irish participants with 60% of males and 67% of females saying they have felt lonely “over the past four weeks”.

Looking at broader issues of value in society, the survey found over half of men (53%) “never felt their ability has been doubted or undervalued because of their gender”. However, only 21% of females agreed with that.

The survey, carried out in September and October last year with people aged between 18 and 74, also asked about people’s positive feelings of mental health. Some 53% said that they strongly agreed or agreed with this statement: “I’m a happy person these days”.

Even more, 68%, said they agreed or strongly agreed that they are “satisfied with my life at the moment”. Almost three-quarters, or 73%, said they are proud of what they have achieved in life.

Participants in all countries were also asked to self-describe under one of these headings; flourishing, getting-by, languishing or struggling. In Ireland this question found 24% of respondents were “flourishing”, 33% “getting-by”, 29% “languishing” and 14% “struggling”.

Analysis of the global results by AXA showed Ireland had more people flourishing than Germany (23%) or the UK (23%). In the UK, 16% of people see themselves as “struggling” compared to 14% in Ireland and 5% in Thailand.

“Ireland was equal with France in having the highest increase in the number of happy people compared with last year’s study,” a spokesman said. “Ireland also has the largest number of workers who said they intended resigning in the coming year.”

AXA CEO Marguerite Brosnan said that the survey is part of a move by AXA to promote positive mental health.

“While the survey does highlight a number of key challenges, it is clear that Irish people have a much more mature approach to health generally and mental health in particular and that empathy and compassion for others continues to grow,” she said.

“The growing willingness of a majority of people to discuss mental health issues, particularly with children and in the workplace is particularly encouraging.”