'Our arms are open' – Carlingford prepares for Joe Biden's visit 

US president Joe Biden is expected to visit the grave of his ancestors after enjoying breakfast in Ruby Ellen’s Tea Rooms when he visits Carlingford on Wednesday, locals have revealed.

President Biden has made no secret of his pride in his Irish ancestry, and previously visited Cooley in Co. Louth where he still has relatives today. Locals told the Irish Examiner they are “buzzing” ahead of his planned trip to Dundalk and Carlingford this week and will have the breakfast ready.

US military helicopters including Marine One at Cooley Kickhams Gaelic Football Club's ground near Whitestown, Co Louth, the ancestral home of US president Joe Biden. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

All weekend Carlingford has been swamped with US secret service agents who could be seen flying over the town and around King John’s Castle, also known as Carlingford Castle, which is expected to be included in the president’s itinerary.

Louth County Council has confirmed the president will be visiting both Carlingford and Dundalk. President Biden's ancestors including Thomas, Patrick and Catherine Finnegan are buried in Kilwirra Cemetery in Templetown which is 16km from Carlingford.

Louth TD Gerald Nash said despite the high-profile visit, his first here as US president, details of Mr Biden's timetable are being kept extremely tight.

Gardaí searching the grounds of King John's Castle in Carlingford on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth on Monday ahead of US president Joe Biden's visit. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

He said: “Suffice to say that local TDs and other public reps aren’t privy to the president’s plans as of yet.”

However, manager of Ruby Ellen’s Tea Rooms in Carlingford said they are expecting president Biden to have one of their all day breakfasts, ahead of a visit to his family’s grave.

Donna McKevitt said: “Rumour is he’s coming here for 3pm on Wednesday for a bite to eat, and I can tell you we’ll have the bacon on and it’ll be the best breakfast he’s ever had.

“I met him the last time he came to the Carlingford Heritage Centre and shook his hand. The helicopters and secret service have been flying around for the last few days at King John’s Castle. He’s going there.

“Then he’ll take a walk around Carlingford we are told. The fact that he has so much pride for his ancestors and his long lost relatives is wonderful. He’s close to the border joining the north and south, so it’s a lovely occasion. He is supposed to be visiting his family’s grave too out in Kilwirra.

“The children are here all day in the tea rooms drawing pictures and making flags. My sister Sharon owns the tea rooms for the past 10 years and I manage it, I’ve never seen anything like it, we are buzzing”.

Joe Biden's fifth cousin, local Fianna Fáil councillor Andrea McKevitt, is ready to welcome the US president on his visit this week. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Joe Biden has family links in both Co. Louth and Co. Mayo and is a fifth cousin of former Ireland rugby players Rob and Dave Kearney from Cooley as well as local Fianna Fáil councillor Andrea McKevitt. His great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan was married to Jean Boyle in 1839 and their family later emigrated to New York.

Sharon McGuigan who runs the Carlingford Arms said: “We will be putting on the American burger special for Wednesday in honour of Joe Biden. Our arms are open. We met him before, he may not remember me, but I remember him. The vibe here is absolutely unreal. The world’s media is here.

“The ferry is flat out all weekend with people coming over the Lough to wait for him. The castle is the prime spot, but the exact details are under lock and key”.