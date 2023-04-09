President Higgins and Taoiseach mark 1916 Rising anniversary

President Higgins and Taoiseach mark 1916 Rising anniversary

President Michael D Higgins during a ceremony at the GPO in O’Connell Street in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 14:30
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have led a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin.

The ceremony took place outside the GPO in O’Connell Street at noon and was attended by Tánaiste Micheal Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill.

Relatives of the Irish rebels who were in the GPO during the 1916 Rising were also present.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a ceremony at the GPO in O’Connell Street in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising (Brian Lawless/PA)

The tricolour flag on top of the GPO was lowered and the 1916 proclamation was read out by an Irish soldier.

President Higgins then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the Irish rebellion, and a minute’s silence was observed.

The flag was then raised again before the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, was played by the Defence Forces brass and pipe band.

The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps flyover as the national anthem was playing.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill attended the ceremony (Brian Lawless/PA)

At the end of the ceremony, President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, shook hands with wheelchair uses who were at the event, as well as other members of the public.

Mr Martin, housing minister Darragh O’Brien, Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill were also seen shaking hands with people as the event ended.

Read More

Fine Gael plummets to all-time low in latest opinion poll as Sinn Féin support surges

More in this section

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' woman killed during tragic Galway accident Tributes paid to 'beautiful' woman killed during tragic Galway accident
Easter parades PSNI monitoring parades by republican groups ahead of Easter Monday
Woman, 40s, suffers fatal injuries in Galway incident Woman, 40s, suffers fatal injuries in Galway incident
risingPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire</p>

Sunak eyes ‘better future’ for Northern Ireland as he hosts Biden in Belfast

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd