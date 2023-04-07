Watch: Two New Zealand warships loaded onto cargo vessel for journey to Ireland

Two Navy Patrol ships purchased by the Irish Government from the News Zealand Government have begun their journey to Irish waters.

Rotoiti and Pukaki, two former Royal New Zealand Navy Inshore Patrol vessels, were loaded onto a large heavy-lift cargo ship ship in Auckland early this morning.

The ship's are expected to arrive at the Naval Service base at Haulbowline in about a month's time.

Thereafter, the vessels will undergo a programme of works to fit additional Naval Service equipment, followed by training programme for the crew.

The two vessels, which were bought at a cost of €26m in 2022, are expected to enter service early next year.

Their acquisition followed a year-long regeneration project with the inshore patrol ships modified by the New Zealand Defence Forces and partners, was overseen by the Irish Naval Service and Department of Defence.

The ships were loaded onto a large cargo ship in Auckland today. Mike Millett/ AirflowNZ

They are capable of speeds up to 25 knots (46km/h) and will operate on the Irish Sea on the east and south-east coast.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue represented Ireland at a ceremonial handover event in Auckland in March.

Speaking last month, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin said that the evolving nature of security at sea had "brought to light the need for these vessels to safeguard Irish waters and enhance our maritime security activities."

“These acquisitions are part of the strategic measures being implemented by the Irish Government to increase the capabilities of the Naval Service in Ireland and I look forward to welcoming the IPVs to Cork in the coming months," he said.

Navy personnel shortage

Meanwhile, the Irish navy has continued to grapple with a shortage of personnel.

Previously, patrols have been delayed or temporarily postponed due to a lack of specialists such as medics, communications experts, marine engineers, and ERAs (Engine Room Artificers).

Earlier this week, the Irish Examiner revealed that on top of this issue there is a now a critical shortage of able seamen - the equivalent of three-star privates in the army.

The navy is so short of these frontline personnel that if any report in sick, ships cannot sail.

The Tánaiste has claimed that the navy has the capacity to staff three out of of its four ships but admitted the situation was “critical” in terms of recruitment and retention.