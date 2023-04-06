Security stepped up ahead of US president Joe Biden's visit to Ireland

A major security operation has ramped up ahead of the arrival of US president Joe Biden to the island of Ireland next week.

The Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and the Special Detective Unit (SDU) will be tasked with liaising with US officials during the visit with over 1,000 personnel from the Secret Service, an Garda Siochana and the Defence Forces scheduled to protect Mr Biden.

Details have not been forthcoming for members of An Garda Siochána from the American side which has caused frustration as gardaí are anxious to prepare safety routes for Mr Biden. Gardaí are tasked with finding the quickest route in and out of areas that Mr Biden will visit as well as access to the nearest hospital, as is protocol.

Hundreds of personnel, including family members and White House political correspondents will travel on Air Force One — which will touchdown in Belfast on Tuesday. Bodyguards, secret agents, advisors and military specialists will also travel with Mr Biden.

Secret service could be seen checking drains on roads close to Leinster House while Army Ranger snipers will be positioned not far away from the US President wherever he will visit while in Ireland. A number of hotels in Dublin have also been booked out to cater for all the staff and family members.

Mr Biden will travel to Dublin, Mayo and Louth after he spends a day in Belfast to mark the landmark anniversary of 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Before arriving in Dublin on Wednesday evening, he is expected to stop at Dundalk, Co. Louth, from where his great-grandfather emigrated in 1850.

Aoibhinn Brennan (12) outside Fitzpatrick's Pub & Restaurant in Jenkinstown, Co. Louth, where as a five-year-old she met then vice president Biden during his visit in 2016. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

On Thursday, Mr Biden is expected to visit Áras an Uachtaráin where he will meet President Michael D Higgins before later addressing a sitting of the Oireachtas which will require the Taoiseach to recall the Dáil and Seanad from Easter recess.

Members of the Oireachtas management team met with Mr Biden’s US Advance team in Leinster House yesterday as they scoped out walkway routes around the Dáil.

Cameras have also been installed in the halls of Leinster House before the stairs to the Dáil Chamber which will capture Mr Biden’s walk through the building.

Sources have also indicated Mr Biden could visit Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, where he turned the first sod in 2017. Mr Biden’s cousin, Laurita Blewit, is one of the leading fundraisers.

In perhaps the biggest occasion, Mr Biden is due to make a public address in front of St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Friday evening.

Fifth cousin of president Joe Biden, Barra Mulligan, from Omeath, Co. Louth, outside Fitzpatrick's Pub & Restaurant in Jenkinstown, Co. Louth. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Local parish priest Fr Kieran Holmes said St Muredach's Cathedral contains the records of Mr Biden’s ancestors as well as log books which show his ancestors helped in the building of the cathedral almost 200 years ago.

“The world will be shone upon Ballina,” he told RTÉ.

“It’s not too often we have somebody like the President of America to visit Ballina and Ballina has so much to offer.”

Sources close to the planning of the trip said they expected Mr Biden to do a walkabout in Ballina and possibly in Co. Louth, however, this was dependent on security advice.

It’s also understood that almost 500 journalists from across the world have been accredited to cover the US president’s visit to Ireland.