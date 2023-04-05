Irish medical team develops device for Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

A medical team based in Ireland has developed a medical device for tackling Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VaP) with support from the Cork-based Health Innovation and Hub Ireland.

This serious condition carries a high mortality rate, and can be devastating for patients on ventilation in ICU (intensive care units).

It is a common complication, with some studies reporting incidence rates ranging from 5% to 30% of these vulnerable patients.

The team of two intensive care nurses and consultant intensivist said patients can also suffer a decreased quality of life and inability to return to work or other activities.

Hospitals also face increased costs linked to the care needed to support these patients.

“The cost of VAP has been reported to be substantial, with some estimates indicating that it can range from €40,000 to €50,000 per episode,” a spokeswoman said.

The team, nurses Emily Naylor, Beatriz Tejada Rios, and Trinity College Dublin Professor of Medicine Ignacio Martin-Loeches, work with patients who have this condition at St James Hospital.

Clinical nurse facilitator Ms Naylor said this type of pneumonia is a serious medical condition affecting many patients.

“Our team, in collaboration with the Health Innovation Hub Ireland and Trinity College Dublin, have developed a novel solution to address this issue and bring positive change to patient outcomes,” she said.

They hope with support through the Hub and Enterprise Ireland to develop the product fully and she estimates it will have “a meaningful impact” for patients.

The Hub was established by the departments of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and of Health, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the HSE.