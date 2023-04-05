Irish medical team develops device for Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

Irish medical team develops device for Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

Consultant intensivist and Professor of Medicine in TCD Prof Ignacio Martin-Loeches and Emily Naylor, clinical nurse facilitator, St James’s Hospital.

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 20:00
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

A medical team based in Ireland has developed a medical device for tackling Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VaP) with support from the Cork-based Health Innovation and Hub Ireland.

This serious condition carries a high mortality rate, and can be devastating for patients on ventilation in ICU (intensive care units).

It is a common complication, with some studies reporting incidence rates ranging from 5% to 30% of these vulnerable patients.

The team of two intensive care nurses and consultant intensivist said patients can also suffer a decreased quality of life and inability to return to work or other activities.

Hospitals also face increased costs linked to the care needed to support these patients.

“The cost of VAP has been reported to be substantial, with some estimates indicating that it can range from €40,000 to €50,000 per episode,” a spokeswoman said.

The team, nurses Emily Naylor, Beatriz Tejada Rios, and Trinity College Dublin Professor of Medicine Ignacio Martin-Loeches, work with patients who have this condition at St James Hospital.

Clinical nurse facilitator Ms Naylor said this type of pneumonia is a serious medical condition affecting many patients.

“Our team, in collaboration with the Health Innovation Hub Ireland and Trinity College Dublin, have developed a novel solution to address this issue and bring positive change to patient outcomes,” she said.

They hope with support through the Hub and Enterprise Ireland to develop the product fully and she estimates it will have “a meaningful impact” for patients.

The Hub was established by the departments of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and of Health, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the HSE.

Read More

Warning of bank holiday surge as 582 on trolleys

More in this section

Police stock Two Belfast homes searched in probe over reports of IRA clothing in funeral cortege
Women of Honour 'shocked' at appointment of Department of Defence head to oversight body Women of Honour 'shocked' at appointment of Department of Defence head to oversight body
Good Friday Agreement at 25: How the war-weary communities reacted to the deal Good Friday Agreement at 25: How the war-weary communities reacted to the deal
pneumoniaIllnessmedicalPlace: Cork
Irish biodiversity launch

Ireland must act to preserve access to clean drinking water, Government warned

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd