HSE launch free at-home Hepatitis C test kit 

People can now test themselves for Hepatitis C at home with a free prick test kit.

The HSE's National Hepatitis C Treatment programme has launched the service to help people unknowingly living with Hepatitis C to get a life-saving diagnosis and treatment sooner.

It is estimated that there are up to 3,000 people in Ireland living with the blood-borne virus which infects the liver.

Untreated, it can cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage leading to cirrhosis, possible liver failure and cancer.

One of the biggest challenges in getting diagnosed with Hepatitis C is that people who have it can live without symptoms and without feeling sick, said Professor Aiden McCormick, HSE Clinical Lead for the Hepatitis C Programme.

As a result, many people are living with the virus without knowing it.

“If you have ever shared a needle including piercings, tattoos or injected drugs using needles, you could be at risk. Hepatitis C can be a fatal disease but it is a curable disease," said Prof McCormick.

“Treatment for Hepatitis C takes between eight to 12 weeks and is a course of tablets that have hardly any side effects.

"These tablets are highly effective at clearing the infection in more than 95% of people.”

The launch of the free Hepatitis C online service marks a significant step forward in the bid to eliminate chronic Hepatitis C by 2030, said HSE National Hepatitis C Programme lead Marie O'Grady.

There is no need for anyone to be living with the ill effects of the virus with highly effective treatments available through the HSE, she added.

Of the over 7,000 people treated by the programme, 95% are now cured.

Any person who believes they may have Hepatitis C should order a free test from hse.ie/hepc. The test will be delivered to their home and users will then complete the test and post the sample back to the lab in the pre-paid envelope provided.

People who should get tested for Hepatitis C include those who:

have ever shared needles or equipment to inject any type of drug, even if you've only injected once

have ever shared equipment to snort or sniff drugs

have ever been in prison

have a tattoo, especially if you got it a long time ago or in a non-professional setting or in a prison

are from a country where Hepatitis C is common

have ever received blood or blood products in another country where blood donations are not tested

have ever had medical or dental treatment in a country where Hepatitis C is common and infection control is poor

were born to a mother who had Hepatitis C at the time of your birth

are a man who takes part in chemsex or has condomless, rough or extreme sex with men

are a man who has sex with men and you have HIV

have lived with someone with Hepatitis C and there is a chance they may have passed it on

received an organ transplant in Ireland before 1992

had sexual contact with an injecting drug user.