Applus HR chief apologises to Filipino NCT employees over 'last chance' warning

A senior manager at the company which runs Ireland’s National Car Test has apologised for telling a number of Filipino employees they were on their “last chance” due to noise complaints he had received.

Head of human resources with Applus Ireland Hugh O’Brien sent an email to the Filipino mechanics in question on March 21 telling them if they were to make noise that prevented their roommates from sleeping “then I do not want you here in Ireland”, adding they could “go home, at your own expense”.

It has now emerged that, following an Irish Examiner report concerning the initial email, Mr O’Brien has followed up with an apology message, stating it was “never my intention for any staff member to be concerned for their employment”.

“I sincerely apologise for this,” he wrote.

“NCTS [National Car Testing Service] are very happy with your work and your work ethic, and we do value you all as colleagues,” Mr O’Brien said.

We want to ensure that your experience in Ireland from both a personal and work perspective is a pleasant one and we will continue to support you while you are here in Ireland away from your family and loved ones.”

Asked whether or not Mr O’Brien had sent his apology of his own volition, an Applus spokesperson said “it is company policy not to comment on employee relations or internal staffing issues”.

In response to a query last week about Mr O’Brien’s initial mail to the Filipino employees, Applus had said the workers in question “are valued members of staff and are settling into their new life in Ireland”, adding: “We want to ensure that their experience in Ireland... is a pleasant one as we are very aware that they have left loved ones and families at home.”

It is understood the recipients of the mails are among 44 mechanics hired from the Philippines to bolster the NCT workforce last November amid crippling backlogs which have seen up to 400,000 vehicles overdue a test nationally.

It is believed some of those staff are sharing bedrooms at the north Dublin accommodation they have been provided with by NCTS, while at the same time working out-of-sync shifts.

The matter of Mr O’Brien’s email interactions with the Filipino mechanics is expected to be raised by unions at a meeting with the HR chief next week.

At present, unions representing NCTS employees are negotiating with the company about a two-year pay agreement.

Average wait times at NCT centres have ballooned over the past 12 months, with waits of six months or more common across the country.