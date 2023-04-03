Pensioner dies following collision with lorry in Co Tyrone

A pensioner has died following a collision involving a lorry in Co Tyrone in February.

Police have confirmed that 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh died following the single-vehicle road traffic collision in the William Street area of Cookstown in February.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday February 9 that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

“The woman has been named as 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh from the Pomeroy area.

“Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.”

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following a separate collision in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

The one vehicle crash occurred on the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 3.10pm, it was reported to police that a Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in the incident.

“One man sadly died at the scene following his injuries.

“The Garvallagh Road, Fintona, was reopened following the incident.

“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, April 2 who police believe can assist with their inquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23.”