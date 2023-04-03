Vacant homes: Not one local authority has applied for available funds for extra staff

“This suggests there is maybe a breakdown in communications between the Department and councils. They have to come together to resolve it. Everywhere you go in the country, you see towns blighted by vacancy and dereliction.”
"While every building has a backstory, surely it would be prudent to bring vacant and derelict homes and buildings back to life, injecting badly-needed vibrancy into local communities and towns."
He said it is well known that new homes have to be built.
"But surely vacant homes are low-hanging fruit that could go a long way in the housing crisis."
Cork County Council has said that, given its size, it “would be extremely difficult for a single vacant homes officer to centrally manage all of the various schemes and programmes required across the county”.