No timeline for when stalled school building projects will resume

There is still no timeline as to when stalled school building projects around the country will resume, the Minister for Education has confirmed.

Norma Foley appeared in the Dáil on Wednesday, taking questions on the 58 school-building projects due to go to tender or construction this year that are currently on hold because of funding pressures.

Discussions between the Department of Education and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform remain ongoing, Ms Foley told the Dáil.

These are challenging times across all areas of the building sector, with high levels of construction inflation, Ms Foley said.

There are also additional pressures due to the need to accelerate the delivery of accommodation for children with special educational needs and for Ukrainian and other international protection students, particularly at the post-primary level.

There were 180 school building projects delivered during 2022, which included the accelerated delivery of modular accommodation, she added.

“The department has sought to reassure relevant school communities that school building projects that are currently on hold due to capital funding pressures will be progressed and will be delivered, it is simply at this point, a question of the timing of same," Ms Foley said.

The department is well aware of the urgency and getting these projects delivered as quickly as possible.

A full list of the affected schools has not been published by the Department of Education. The department has prioritized communication directly with boards of management and principals before publishing wider information, Ms Foley told the Dáil.

Labour had brought forward a motion on education and the school building programme on Wednesday.

Labour’s education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said 58 school communities have received “devasting letters” to say the school project they are so invested in isn’t going to happen.

“We're getting confusing messages between the Taoiseach last week saying that they will be recommenced this year, yourself [the Minister] can’t make that commitment.”

“The Taoiseach it appears has resiled from that position he had last week.” There was no increase in the capital budget last year, he added.

“A budget which surely should have foreseen the escalating costs that have resulted in these 58 school projects being stalled, and we still don't have the list of the 58 schools."

Protest

Meanwhile, staff and students will gather at Riverview Educate Together National School in Dublin 12 on Thursday morning in protest of the delays.

Management at Riverview ETNS has been advised by the Department of Education to look for rental accommodation off-site, as prefab installation in the school is being impacted by the current delays.

Currently, Riverview ETNS has no support teaching rooms. Children with additional needs are being taught in corridors while toilets and storage rooms are doubling as sensory spaces. An extra room is also required to accommodate a new class of Junior Infants in September.