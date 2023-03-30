Nine in ten autistic people say public doesn't understand enough about disability

As many as 90% of autistic people believe the Irish public does not understand enough about autism, new research suggests.

The finding is included in this year’s annual ‘Same Chance’ report from national charity AsIAm, published this morning.

Two separate surveys which took place during March collected data from 1,600 autistic people, parents, family members, and carers.

Most responses came in from children (70%) while autistic adults, aged over 18, represented 30% of the study.

It found that almost 90% of those who took part do not believe they have the same chance in Irish society.

A further 90% do not think the Irish public understands enough about autism and 91% believe that being autistic is a barrier to being accepted and making friends.

Supports

Seventy percent of the children represented in the report are not currently receiving supports from their HSE Children’s Disability Network Team (CDNT).

Of those who are not receiving such support, a large majority are on a waiting list (68%) whereas others are simply outside of the system.

The vast majority of those on waiting lists expect to have to wait in excess of a year for support, with over a quarter (26%) expecting to have waited over four years to access the services they need.

Education

Almost two-thirds (61%) said they don’t believe the education system here is inclusive, and a further 75% said they don’t believe the healthcare system is inclusive. Almost 40% reported experiencing discrimination in the past 12 months.

The majority of the children represented in the report (61%) did not find the education system to be inclusive of and accessible for autistic people, based on their experiences.

A further 23% reported that they do not have a suitable school place that meets their needs.

"Depriving autistic people of the same chance does not just have devastating consequences on the at least 3.3% of people in Ireland who are autistic," said AsIAm chief executive Adam Harris.

"This report paints a very discouraging landscape of autistic people who want the same chance to live long, healthy and happy lives.

"It is important that inclusion is not defined merely as access to services such as education or healthcare. It is about public transport, the workplace, and life in the community in a much broader sense. We look forward to hear the Government’s response in the upcoming Oireachtas Committee on Autism and the Minister’s Strategy for autism.”