Autism study to hear directly from children and their families about school experience

The first study of its kind in Ireland wants to hear directly from autistic children and their families about their experience of school.

The Autism Friendly Schools Project from the Dublin City University (DCU) Institute of Education has issued an open call to encourage families to take part.

The study will examine all aspects of the educational experiences of autistic children in both primary and secondary schools here, asking children where they would like to see changes and additional support in place.

“Historically, autistic children have rarely been consulted about educational policy and practices,” said Dr Sinéad McNally, who will lead the interdisciplinary project.

There is “remarkably little research” about the play and learning experiences of autistic children as shared by children themselves, she added.

By listening to autistic children as to what inclusive education means, we anticipate that children will share with us important information that is needed to shape effective policies and practices for inclusive education.”

Associate professor at DCU Dr Mary Rose Sweeney said anecdotally many autistic children have experienced exclusion in their schooling.

“This is an important opportunity for autistic children and their families to share their views and experiences of education in Ireland and to tell us what inclusive education means to them.”

Jack Leonard, a student with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) who has recently left post-primary education, said he would welcome any research that would give teachers a better understanding. “My own experience — some of my teachers understood me, but some not so much.”

Parent and member of the study’s advisory group Justin Dawson said working with the research team had given him a chance to input his thoughts on the current educational cycle.

“Hopefully the findings will create better opportunities for autistic children for a better tomorrow.”

Schools will be sent information on the study and how to take part shortly. Researchers can also be contacted by emailing autismfriendlyschools@dcu.ie.