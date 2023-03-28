Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland raised to 'severe' — MI5

The terror threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised from "serious" to "severe", the British government have confirmed.

The latest update means that the government believe an attack is "highly likely" to occur.

The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed the ruling by MI5, the UK's security service, in a statement to his fellow MPs.

He said: "MI5 has increased the threat to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism from 'SUBSTANTIAL' (an attack is likely) to 'SEVERE' (an attack is highly likely).

"The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"Over the last 25 years, Northern Ireland has transformed into a peaceful society. The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement demonstrates how peaceful and democratic politics improve society.

However, a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence.

"In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland Related Terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public. These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

"I pay tribute to the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and security partners, and the determination and resilience of the Northern Ireland people, who are making Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work. The political future of Northern Ireland rests with the democratic will of the people and not the violent actions of the few. Together we will ensure there is no return to the violence of the past."

More to follow.