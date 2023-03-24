Kildare school's community dog 'a living symbol of our togetherness'

A secondary school in Kildare has been reaping the rewards since a community dog named Viggo arrived on site in September.

Viggo is a two-year-old labrador who “didn’t make the cut” as an Irish Guide Dog for the Blind and now spends his time roaming the corridors alongside students and staff at Scoil Dara in Kilcock.

Transition year (TY) students at Scoil Dara had been campaigning tirelessly for a community dog since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

According to teacher Melissa Hickey: “During that time, TY students couldn’t do anything. They couldn’t go on any trips and there were no workshops. That’s when they came up with the idea of getting a dog for the school.”

Melisss Hickey, teacher, and 6th year pupils in Scoil Dara, Kilcock, Fodhla Dwyer, Grace Tallon, Jack Peggs, Jill Grimes Aaron Phelan , Jack O'Connor and Tadgh Fahey with their school community's therapy dog, Viggo.

After presenting to the school’s board of management and gaining their seal of approval, Scoil Dara was vetted by Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Students and staff then had to undergo training in Cork before Viggo was introduced to the school community of about 800 students.

Viggo has three official handlers at the school. In addition to Ms Hickey, there is special educational needs (SEN) co-ordinator Claire Kenny, and chief handler and vice principal Clodagh Ward — with whom Viggo lives after school and at weekends.

Grace Tallon, a 6th year pupil in Scoil Dara, Kilcock with Viggo the school community's therapy dog Viggo.

At school, Viggo has a timetable, and according to Miss Ward, he “really is a working dog”.

“In the morning time, we’ll go on rounds of the school and greet students as they arrive," she said.

“There are smiles and there is warmth. Usually, there is a chat about Viggo — he creates opportunities for relationship-building all the time.”

Vice principal Clodagh Ward and teacher Melissa Hickey with Fodhla Dwyer and Grace Tallon, sixth year pupils from Scoil Dara in Kilcock, with Viggo.

Ms Ward also believes that Viggo helps reduce stress levels among students and staff every day, in particular during exam times and for students who are experiencing anxiety.

She said: “If there is a class test on, Viggo is invited because his presence settles students and gives them a different focus. He alleviates some of the pressure that they are feeling.

“I brought Viggo into a maths exam during our Leaving Cert mocks. I didn’t speak, I just acknowledged the students, but he walked around the room — with their permission.

“And students who were working on difficult trigonometry or calculus problems, reached down and gave him a little rub, and you could just see that stress easing.

“Students came up to me afterwards and said: ‘That was such a help’ or ‘that really gave me a boost when I felt the paper was going against me’.”

According to Ms Ward, Viggo is also a huge comfort to students who are experiencing or struggling with anxiety.

She said: “We have set up sessions for them to be with Viggo, to help with his feeding or grooming — Viggo sheds quite a bit.”

Scoil Dara also has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) class, and Viggo is available to them all the time.

“They don’t necessarily love him coming into their space all the time, but they do love to come and visit him," said Ms Ward.

“A lot of the students with additional educational needs find comfort in him and having that treat as part of their day is really important.”

Ms Ward strongly believes that community dogs should be part of more Irish workplaces.

Everyone needs a Viggo

She said: “Every community and every organisation needs a Viggo — nursing homes, hospitals, hospices, schools.

“He brings a gentleness and a magic; he is non-judgemental, and he softens everything — every exchange, every meeting, every class he goes to.

“Having him here is a morale booster, it unifies our community. He is a living symbol of our togetherness.”

Ms Hickey also cannot imagine school life without Viggo, and she says he is a brilliant advertisement for the school.

“We would miss him terribly if he wasn’t here," she said.

He is an absolute joy. He is like our mascot now.

“He goes to every event that we have. He was fabulous at the school’s open night, with all the potential new students coming in and their parents.”

Melisss Hickey, teacher, and 6th year pupils in Scoil Dara, Kilcock, Aaron Phelan , Tadgh Fahey, Jack O' Connor Grace Tallon, Fodhla Dwyer, Jill Grimes and Jack Peggs with their school community's therapy dog, Viggo . Photograph Moya Nolan

Fifth year student Aaron Phelan played an integral role in advocating for a community dog at Scoil Dara.

He was part of the TY class that campaigned and persuaded the board of management to allow Viggo on site.

He believes that Viggo’s arrival makes school a more pleasant place for all students.

He said: “He is fantastic. Just seeing him and being in his presence completely changes the atmosphere.

“School can be difficult enough, but having Viggo there is a game-changer, especially for younger students. He is brilliant.”