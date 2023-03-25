Woman killed following collision with lorry in Offaly

A woman has died following a collision between an articulate lorry and a car in Co Offaly on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred shortly after 8.30am on the N62 at Doon Cross outside of Ferbane.
The driver of the car, aged in her 70s, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore where she later died from her injuries.
No other injuries have been reported.
The road remains closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place later this evening.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video or dash-cam footage, to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.