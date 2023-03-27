Most computer science teachers not accredited, report finds 

The “vast majority” of those teaching new subjects such as Leaving Certificate computer science are not accredited to do so, a new report has found.

The research from the University of Galway has highlighted significant gaps in Ireland’s education system which it said is holding back digital teaching and learning for young people.

Commissioned by Google, it identified a significant shortage of teachers in Ireland with maths, engineering, and the newest STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) subjects.

University of Galway lecturer Cornelia Connolly, lead author of the report, said: “Although the Irish education system has embraced computing in the curriculum at post-primary by introducing coding as a Junior Cycle short course and computer science as a standalone Leaving Certificate subject, we are a long way off making this important 21st-century subject available to all students.”

As of August 2022, there were just 34 accredited computer science teachers in the country. It means out of a total of 140 involved with this programme in Irish schools, most are teaching it without Teaching Council accreditation for the subject.

In terms of the gender gap emerging, 70% of Leaving Cert computer science students and 60% of Junior Cycle coding students were male, according to the report.

Only 15.6% of schools offered computer science for the Leaving Cert, representing 114 schools out of a total of 728 post-primary schools. Furthermore, only 117 of these schools offered Junior Cycle coding.

In focus groups with school leaders and teachers, the biggest barrier identified was the lack of qualified teachers available to make the subject available at their school.

The report indicates that Ireland’s education system should incorporate significantly more digital skill and computational development in schools “if we are to ensure the ongoing digital transformation of the economy”.

Constraints on school timetables

Researchers said there was a low level of understanding of the importance of the subject of computer science among students, teachers, and the relevant stakeholders. It also suggested that other courses such as wellbeing are pushing coding and computer science off the timetable.

“The capacity of the Irish education system to facilitate CS education is highly contested, with constraints being placed on school timetables, due to, for example, mandated hours for wellbeing,” the report stated.

“Coupled with this is a low level of awareness and a pervading misunderstanding about what the discipline is (and what it is not — there is often a confusion with it being the same as digital literacy) among key stakeholders across the ecosystem.”

The report makes a number of recommendations to ensure a wider rollout of computer science in Irish schools, including a systemic approach and comprehensive integration from primary level onwards.

Ms Connolly added: “While young people are often assumed to be ‘digital natives’ who can pick up computer skills with ease, the research indicated this is not the case.

“Young people have a high level of access to phones and smart technology, yet teachers report that their technical use and understanding of computers is much lower.

"To address this, the report recommends that computing education needs to be introduced at an earlier age.”