Hike in PPS numbers issued as figure hits 306,000 in one year

The State issued almost 306,000 personal public service (PPS) numbers last year, a significant increase on previous years, new figures have shown.

A total of 68,884 PPS numbers were issued to Ukrainians and there was also a rise in the numbers issued to people from countries including:

India: 21,471 in comparison to 13,815 in 2021;

Romania: 15,581 in comparison to 14,036 in 2021;

Spain: 9,310 in comparison to 6,850 in 2021;

Algeria 1,488; in comparison to 169 in 2021;

France; 47,259 in comparison to 3,049 in 2021;

Brazil; 16,414 in comparison to 2,692.

In 2021, the total number of PPS numbers issued was 174,525 despite restrictions on travel due to covid-19, and the figure was 132,001 in 2020. A total of 196,177 PPS numbers were issued in 2019, when no pandemic travel restrictions were in place.

However, the level of PPS numbers issued for the countries listed above was significantly higher last year in comparison to 2019.

In 2019, 120 PPS numbers were issued to Algerians, 14,121 to Romanians, and 10,765 to people from India, for example.

The unique reference number helps an individual access social welfare benefits, public services, and to work in Ireland.

Of the total 305,889 issued last year, 56,954 PPS numbers were allocated for children whose births were registered with the General Register Office.

The figures were obtained by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, who said the data shows that people from across the world find Ireland an attractive place to work.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said those creating jobs here have a responsibility to ensure there is accommodation available to workers. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

However, he said the people and businesses creating jobs here also have a responsibility to ensure there is accommodation available to workers.

“The figures show there is an indication of the number of jobs that are being created here in Ireland,” Mr Burke said.

“A lot of people on the list are working in the medical services; we’ve a huge number of doctors, nurses, and care assistants working in hospitals and the nursing-home sector as well as the hospitality industry.

If you look at the figures for Spain for example, over 9,000 PPS numbers were issued last year alone and there’s a 13% unemployment rate in Spain but people are traveling to Ireland to work here.

Mr Burke said there is “a challenge” in the issuing of significant amounts of PPS numbers, due to the housing crisis.

"We need to get a balance; how do we respond to the growing employment and the number of jobs that are being created and making sure we have accommodation?" he said.

The Cork North-Central TD said previously there was accommodation in hospitals for trainee doctors and nurses.

“We also have to make sure we can fast-track the building of properties by being innovative and that the manpower is there to have an increased output of housing,” he said.