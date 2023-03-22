Minister: Parents must follow requirements for homeschooling

The Education Minister has said that parents who opt to homeschool their children must understand that “the basic curriculum” is required to be followed.

The issue has arisen in the wake of the Burke family’s court appearances, with all 10 children in the family being homeschooled by their mother Martina, a qualified teacher.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “not a great fan of homeschooling” as he believes children need to socialise, adding that he found the Enoch Burke situation “disquieting”.

He said that Mr Burke’s case showed the “importance” of socialisation and that people should be educated in schools.

“I find it very sad that a family finds themselves in that situation and that they have a very isolated perspective in life and everybody else is wrong,” said Mr Martin.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly claimed the Tánaiste’s comments were “ignorant”. Ms O'Reilly, who was previously chairwoman of Homeschool Education Network, accused the Tánaiste of peddling a “false perception” of homeschooling to the public.

Norma Foley said she recognises that parents have the right to make a decision in terms of how their children will be schooled. She noted that it is recognised in the Constitution.

“I also see that parents know their children best, so they will make the determination that suits them best," she said.

“Equally so, the vast majority of pupils are educated in mainstream schools — that’s a decision taken by parents. Where parents opt to do otherwise, they have the freedom to do that.”

Ms Foley did not think that the Tánaiste overstepped the mark with his comments, noting that it is his personal opinion and that “we live in a world where we cherish the opportunity for people to have a personal opinion".

However, she indicated that if parents do opt to homeschool their children, then there are a number of requirements they must meet.

“If they are homeschooling their children, they have to be registered with Tusla, there has to be an understanding that the curriculum that is required to be taught to students (in mainstream schools) will be followed.

“As I said, it is the right of the parent to make that determination. In fairness, they know their children best.”

Ms Foley said she isn’t concerned about the potential for religious extremist views to be taught if children are homeschooled, nor did she have concerns about the potential for a lack of teaching of sexual education (SE) or social, personal and health education (SPHE).

“Even within school contexts, parents have a right to make a decision if they wish to withdraw their student from any particular aspect of the curriculum, be it SE or SPHE or whatever. Parental consent is of huge importance, it permeates the education system and it is enshrined in the Constitution.”