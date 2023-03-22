Students 'terrified' of being evicted in middle of exams as plans made for ban protest

Students may be forced to drop out of college when the eviction ban lifts as they would have no other accommodation available, advocates have said.

The warning came as political parties, representative groups and unions urged the public to turn out for a protest on April 1 at Leinster House, the day the Government is due to lift the eviction ban. All of these bodies warned of the immediate and “devastating” impacts that lifting the eviction ban could have.

Outside the Dáil, UCD Students Union campaign and engagement officer Robyn O’Keefe said students are reaching out every day worried at the prospect of eviction and finding a new home to continue their studies in.

“We’re entering exam season for students,” she said. “We’re getting calls every day from students terrified they’re going to be evicted. If they’re evicted in the middle of their exams? It’ll affect the rest of their life, and the anxiety that goes with that.

“We’re getting on the streets on April 1. They’re fools, but they’re not fooling us. Students are raring to go.”

Ross Boyd, vice-president for campaigns at the Union of Students in Ireland, said he thought it would be “incredibly likely” students may have to drop out of their studies due to accommodation pressures that will be exacerbated by the lifting of the eviction ban.

Finbarr Geaney, from the Dublin Council of Trade Unions, said the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has sent a “strongly-worded” letter to the Government regarding the lifting of the eviction ban.

“The tenant is fighting for a place to live facing a constant prospect of eviction,” he said. “The majority view is the eviction ban should remain.”

Many opposition parties were represented, and were critical of the Government’s counter-motion to Sinn Féin’s motion to retain the eviction ban.

Independent Joan Collins said that the Government “copied and pasted” suggestions made by regional independents to get them onside for the vote later today. “The minister may accept them,” she said. “But there’s no pressure on him to implement them. He can accept them and buy their vote for the day.”

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy said that it was fitting to hold a demonstration on the day that the eviction ban would lift.

“This is the day we’ll see some of these evictions come into force,” she said. “We know them personally and the trauma they’re going through.”

People-Before-Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that he didn’t accept “pie-in-the-sky promises” from Government, and urged “people power” to turn out and put pressure on Government to reverse its stance.