Group claims tenants should oppose evictions and remain in homes 

Tenants who have been served a notice of termination are being urged to remain in their rented properties and oppose their eviction ahead of a planned protest.

The Community Action Tenants Union (Catu) is organising a countrywide protest on March 31, the day the ban is set to cease.

A spokesman for Catu said if an eviction was occurring as a result of the lifting of the ban, tenants should remain in the property and “oppose” the eviction.

“The tenants have done nothing wrong in those circumstances and there’s nowhere for people to go, so really, I think it’s reached a critical point where if people leave, they’re going to be homeless and the only alternative for that is if they don’t leave.

“It’s massively disruptive, it’s tearing apart people’s lives that they have to change schools or jobs, or commute massive distances to find somewhere they can barely afford the rent, and that’s not living, that’s not a sustainable life,” he said.

One Catu member said he and his housemates fear receiving a notice of termination each day, given the current climate.

Steph Collins from Navan lives in Maynooth with five others and said recent issues with the property that had to be remedied by the landlord only fuel their anxiety. “I fear she might turn around and say that it would be better off to sell the house than to keep up the expenses,” he said.

It took Mr Collins six months to find somewhere to live and now fears having to search again at an even more difficult time.

“I know how hard it is to find somewhere to live, and if I get turfed out, there is very little chance that I’ll find a place, I don’t want to move back home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cork City councillors already report being "burned out" by the level of requests from worried constituents about where they will go.

Independent councillor Lorna Bogue said little seems to have been done since the eviction ban was implemented to boost accommodation supply, and with existing housing services already oversubscribed, people “will have nowhere to go”.

“We’re hearing from a lot of people who are being told by their landlord that they will evict them as soon as possible or from people who are afraid of hearing that. It’s totally reckless what they’ve done. They’re messing around with people’s lives," she said.

As well as the expected onslaught of legal evictions, Ms Bogue suspects an additional slew of illegal evictions as unscrupulous landlords rush to leave the market.

"All landlords are trying to cash out now and it will result in a level of homelessness the Government will not be able to control."