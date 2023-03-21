Cork council seeks to expand accommodation network amid eviction concerns

Cork County Council is exploring the potential to expand its network of emergency accommodation providers amid concern about a wave of evictions in the months ahead.

The head of Cork County Council’s housing directorate has said he is “concerned” the local authority may come under pressure to provide emergency accommodation if there is a significant increase in homelessness as a result of the Government lifting the eviction ban.

Maurice Manning told councillors his directorate currently uses hotels, guesthouses, and B&Bs as emergency accommodation for those who have found themselves homeless and it was looking at expanding the number of accommodation providers it can get to help if more people find themselves on the streets from next month.

Currently, the county council is providing such accommodation around the county for 36 families and 108 single people who are classified as homeless, while they try to get them into suitable local authority-owned properties.

The looming eviction crisis came up for debate at a meeting of the council’s Southern Division.

Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley told the meeting she had been contacted by a number of her constituents who have already received notices to quit.

“I’m very worried about a tsunami of evictions coming soon. I am very concerned about this,” Ms Linehan-Foley said.

Green Party councillor Alan O’Connor said he was concerned about the high number of people in emergency accommodation as it is.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White agreed with him and asked Mr Manning had “a stress test been done” on the council’s homeless emergency accommodation in light of the extra pressure which could be coming down the tracks.

Mr White said he was aware of people who are to be evicted and wondered if the council had any role in storing their furniture if they are thrown out onto the streets.

Mr Manning said “the majority” of emergency accommodation used is provided to the local authority by hotels, B&Bs, and guesthouses.

“We’re trying to access if other providers could be made available to us,” he told councillors. “We don’t know what the impact [of the lifting of the eviction ban] will be, but I share the concerns you have. We are aware of people being given notices to quit. We will try and deal with this the best we can."

He added: “If there's a significant increase it will put increased pressure on emergency accommodation.”

Mr Manning told Mr White the local authority had no remit or responsibility when it came to helping evicted people store their furniture if forced out onto the street by their landlord.

Both Ms Linehan-Foley and Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard also expressed concern about people facing up to four-month delays before their application for social housing is approved.

Ms Sheppard said “it seems crazy” that it was taking that long to process applications, especially in view of the housing crisis.

Ms Linehan-Foley claimed she had some constituents waiting “some five and six months” to get their applications approved.

Both were told by officials that delays are caused if people do not fill out their applications properly and the council has to go back and seek the appropriate information from them.