Huge numbers opting for higher level maths who 'aren't able for it'

A “huge” number of Leaving Cert students are insisting on taking higher level maths despite their capabilities, to pick up the extra bonus points, teachers have warned.

The Oireachtas committee on education met on Tuesday to continue its discussions on the future of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) in Irish education.

The committee heard concerns from maths, engineering, and science teachers about several aspects of how the subjects are addressed at both primary and post-primary level.

Maths teachers have some “serious concerns” about recent developments in the direction of the teaching of mathematics, according to Irish Maths Teachers' Association (IMTA) chairperson Ciarán Duffy.

These include the newly revised Junior Cycle maths course. The removal of the foundation-level mathematics course and exam at Junior Cycle is also a matter of “grave concern”, he added.

The IMTA is also calling for a review on the impact of bonus points at higher level maths, he added. Students who take higher-level maths for their Leaving Cert receive an additional 25 CAO points as a bonus.

Later during the session, Mr Duffy said the IMTA had surveyed its members on the topic. The numbers at higher level have skyrocketed since 2012, which is "fantastic", he added.

We certainly wouldn't call for the removal of the bonus points, but what we need to do is to be very careful that there are students who are accessing the correct level of mathematics for their ability.

“There are a huge number of students in schools across the country who are accessing or insisting on doing higher level maths for Leaving Cert who quite frankly probably aren't able for it at that stage of their mathematical or educational development. They are only doing it for the additional 25 bonus points.”

Members of the IMTA have suggested instead a scaled model, he added.

Students in primary schools need access to information about how subjects they pick in post-primary will help lead them to certain courses in college, according to Engineering Technology Teachers Association chairperson Barry Convey.

“When primary students attend open nights at our post-primary schools, it quickly becomes apparent to our members that there is an absence of knowledge and awareness and a lack of full understanding of the breadth of Stem in particular technology and engineering.”

Meanwhile, it is the view of the Irish Science Teachers Association that the current model of curriculum development does not meet the needs of teachers and their students, vice-chairperson Humphrey Jones said.

“There was concern that the standard of scientific knowledge required by the students was significantly lower than in the previous syllabus. Many felt the new course had 'dumbed down' science.”