Woman, 37, found dead after Armagh house fire as PSNI launch murder probe

A woman has been pronounced dead after a house fire in Northern Ireland.

The 37-year-old’s death in the Church Street area of Portadown, Co Armagh, has sparked a murder investigation.

The blaze in the early hours of Tuesday saw a number of residents evacuated from their homes.

Police were called at about 2.15am, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said.

She added: “Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dashcam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

DUP Councillor for Portadown Kyle Moutray said: "My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. I want to pay tribute to the fast actions of the emergency services who responded to the fire and worked to save lives, their actions and swift response are to be commended.

I also want to thank the staff from the Health Trust and from the Council who very quickly responded in setting up an emergency centre to support those evacuated from their homes.

Additionally, I would ask that as the Police and Fire Service deal with the aftermath of this tragedy they are given space and time to complete their investigations.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart also paid tribute to the woman, tweeting on Tuesday morning 'Very sad news coming from Portadown this morning about the death of a woman in a house fire.

'Police are continuing their enquiries and need the time and space to do this. Anyone with information please call 101 or use the confidential hotline.'