Cannabis worth over €570,000 seized at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers seized over 28.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of over €570,000 during a search at Rosslare Europort today.
The cannabis, which was concealed within an unaccompanied trailer, was discovered with the combined assistance of Revenue's mobile X-Ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.
The drugs had arrived from Cherbourg, France on Sunday.
The discovery followed a raid in Co Louth, where officers discovered 60,000 cigarettes following the search of a vehicle in Drogheda.
The cigarettes, branded 'Minsk', are thought to have an estimated retail value of €47,000.
The discovery represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of about €37,000.
Two men in their 30s and 40s have been questioned in relation to the finding.
Investigations are ongoing.
The seizures represent the Revenue's ongoing work to target smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses, or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.